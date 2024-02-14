“Do whatever it takes” – Danial Williams ready to throw everything but the kitchen sink to get the win over Lito Adiwang

Multi-time former ONE world title challenger, Australian-Thai dynamo ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams has just one plan each time he steps into the ring, and that’s to go out there guns blazing. That’s exactly what the 30-year-old aims to do when he returns to action this weekend for ONE Championship.

Williams is set to lock horns with Filipino strawweight firecracker and former Team Lakay member ‘Thunder Kid’ Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video.

The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

Speaking to Cageside Press in a recent interview, Williams says he will come into this next fight looking to end matters early and that fans can expect the usual action from ‘Mini T’.

The 30-year-old stated:

“I’m just ready to go in there and do whatever it takes to get that finish. Round one, round two, round three, doesn't matter. I just know that I absolutely love every moment of being in there and just back in my training. Just give it my all and do whatever it takes.”

One thing is for certain: Williams is never in a boring fight, and fans can look forward to some incredible action whenever he’s in the ring.

Danial Williams on continuing to develop his grappling skills: “That’s the beauty of MMA”

Williams has chosen to work on his grappling skills in preparation for Adiwang. Perhaps the 30-year-old is anticipating a ground war, which is often the case when you have two elite strikers against each other.

Speaking to Southern Cross Combat in a recent interview, Williams said:

“It's just good to go down there and it's making this fight camp fun you know. Because it's just, I really enjoy going down. It's not like a repetition thing, it's always learning, and that's the beauty of MMA. You're always learning, you're always behind. It's just so many martial arts you have to worry about.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.