Jarred Brooks accepts losing world title after disqualifying head spike: "I'm moving on from it"

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks of the United States has chosen to let the past stay in the past. He is now moving on from his infamous head spike of rival 'The Passion' Joshua Pacio a couple of weeks ago in Qatar.

Brooks was disqualified in his world title rematch with Pacio at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship's historic return to the Middle East, which took place at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail City on March 1st.

As a result, he surrendered the strawweight MMA gold to Pacio, albeit against his will.

Speaking to the YouTube channel The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Brooks said he understands why ONE Championship's rules prohibit head spikes explicitly and that he just wants to move on.

'The Monkey God' said:

"Even though it was a freak accident, it would have been great to celebrate that win. At the same time, I understand, like from watching the video when they put it in slow motion, I can definitely see why ONE Championship does that [disallows head spiking]. It's ok, I'm not biased to anything. If I lose, I understand. I'm moving on from it and anytime that I lose, it's in twos. So best know I'm coming for literally everything in ONE Championship now."

Jarred Brooks is looking to land a third fight with Pacio later this year.

Jarred Brooks on second fight with Joshua Pacio: "It's a good learning experience"

Former strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks is choosing to look at the silver lining in his disqualification loss to arch-rival Joshua Pacio. The 31-year-old American superstar says he learned a lot of lessons from the experience, which he will take into his career moving forward.

'The Monkey God' told The MMA Superfan:

"Inside and outside of life, so it's a good learning experience. Learning from that just makes me even stronger. Super happy that Joshua's ok, and that he's potentially ready to move on quick. Hopefully, we get this rematch down, and I appreciate him doing that. It's probably hard for him and his team to grasp what happened. It's hard for me and my team to grasp what happened. Crazy on each side."