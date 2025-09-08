  • home icon
  "Defeat teaches. Reveals. Builds" - Caio Borralho breaks silence after UFC Paris defeat 

"Defeat teaches. Reveals. Builds" - Caio Borralho breaks silence after UFC Paris defeat 

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Sep 08, 2025 07:44 GMT
Caio Borralho (pictured) suffered in first defeat in over 10 years at UFC Paris. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Caio Borralho (pictured) suffered in first defeat in over 10 years at UFC Paris. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Despite a lopsided loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Paris, Caio Borralho is keeping a positive outlook and has vowed to come back stronger.

Last weekend marked a sour chapter for the Fighting Nerds team as both Mauricio Ruffy and Borralho faced brutal losses. Ruffy was submitted by Benoit Saint-Denis in the second round, while 'The Natural' dropped a unanimous decision, which saw him concede scores of 45-50 and 46-49 twice on the judges' cards.

The Brazilian was outclassed on the feet, and all five of his attempts to level change were defended by Imavov. Borralho, who just a few weeks ago weighed in as the backup for the middleweight title fight at UFC 319, will now likely find himself removed from the title picture in the short term.

Despite the potential consequences the setback presents, 'The Natural' is being optimistic and appears eager to bounce back. In a statement on Instagram following the event, he wrote:

"Maybe defeat makes you forget. Forget the struggle to get here. The days when no one believed in you. The exhaustion. All the dedication. And the pain. Maybe defeat makes you think it was all in vain, but it wasn't. Defeat teaches. Reveals. Builds. I'm sure defeat will shape me more than any victory."
Borralho added:

"It's by falling that you learn to get up. It's by falling that you learn to keep going, because in the end, it's not just about winning and losing. It's about the journey. About who you take and become in the process. And that... No defeat can take away from me. I'M COMING BACK, BOYS."
Check out Caio Borralho's comments below:

Ex-UFC star reassures Caio Borralho post UFC Paris loss

While Caio Borralho had no answers for Nassourdine Imavov's onslaught in Paris, former UFC fighter Josh Thomson believes we haven't seen the last of the Fighting Nerds standout.

As 'The Punk' sees it, Borralho still has time to improve his skills and fill the holes in his game to make another run or two for the title. Speaking to 'Big' John McCarthy during a recent episode on the Weighing In podcast, he said:

"Caio Borralho is exactly who we thought he was. He just needs a couple of little tweaks here and there. He's got a bright future ahead of him. He has still got plenty of time to make another run, maybe even three. Two or three more runs. So, he has got time... We'll see him back. He'll be making another run."
Edited by Ujwal Jain
