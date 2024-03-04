"Definitely not his city" - Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal react to Colby Covington getting booed at the Miami Heat's game in Kaseya Center

Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal both enjoyed a recent clip of Colby Covington being berated by a UFC fan.

A fan recorded the clip, which was then shared via @fullviolence, telling Covington as he walked by that this is Jorge's city. This all transpired at a Miami Heat game in Kaseya Center, with Covington claiming in the build-up to his Jorge Masvidal fight that he is the king of Miami instead of Masvidal who bears the moniker.

The former interim UFC welterweight champion walked by with minimal retort after the fan made the comment. An unidentified associate of Covington tried to snap back at the person recording but the exchange was somewhat inaudible. Covington just continued his walk, flipping off the heckler.

This footage caught the attention of many within the mixed martial arts community, including some of the most high-profile fighters in the sport.

Long-time Covington rival Jorge Masvidal, via his Instagram account gamebredfighter, said:

"don’t have to say nothing, the whole world knows you’re just a tourist in the city 😂"

Covington's former college roommate and reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, by way of his IG @jonnybones, stated:

"Colby walks away a safe 10 yards before finally deciding to turn around and throw up a middle finger. Yeah, definitely not his city. 😩"

[Images Courtesy: @fullviolence comments on Instagram]

See the Colby Covington video below:

Jon Jones and his history living with Colby Covington

The now-36-year-old and Colby Covington were both wrestlers at Central Iowa Community College and, per Covington, lived in a shared dorm for two years.

The number five-ranked welterweight claimed that he and Jones had a close bond during this time. Colby Covington also said Jon Jones would go into fits of rage and demand the 170-pounder do the dishes.

'Bones' called into question many of these Covington claims and stated that they only lived together for one semester and not two years. Jon Jones also referred to Covington as a habitual liar as well as a bad person in interviews over the years.

The Rochester, NY native has fired off verbal volleys to Covington and the banter has been certainly reciprocated by 'Chaos'.