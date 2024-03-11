"Definition of Dana White Privilege" - Fans furious after Bo Nickal gets UFC 300 main card slot ahead of several former champs

It was recently confirmed that Bo Nickal would be competing on the UFC 300 main card rather than the prelims, which will put his fight ahead of a number of bouts featuring former champions.

The Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) alum currently has an unbeaten 5-0 MMA record and will be taking on Cody Brundage. It wasn't a positive response by any means as fans believed that there were a number of bouts that were more deserving of being included on the historic main card.

MMA Junkie posted a photo of the official UFC 300 main card lineup to their Instagram, which featured Nickal vs. Brundage slotted in as the second fight following Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan. Fans took to the comment section and expressed their displeasure as they noted that the undefeated middleweight is clearly one of Dana White's favorites. They wrote:

"Definition of Dana White Privilege"

"An enormous middle finger to the former champs"

"Everyone on the prelims should be over Bo Nickal"

Check out some of the top comments here:

Fan reaction comments regarding Nickal vs. Brundage being on UFC 300 main card [Image courtesy: @mmajunkie - Instagram]

Despite the fan outrage, it doesn't appear as though the promotion will remove Bo Nickal from the UFC 300 main card, and likely add it as another reason why fans should tune in to the stacked prelim card.

How many finishes does Bo Nickal have in his MMA career?

Although there has been outrage from fans regarding his placement at the upcoming UFC 300 event, Bo Nickal has remained an exciting fighter since joining the promotion.

Nickal has a decorated amateur wrestling background and is an aggressive fighter that has made quick work of his opponents.

The former NCAA Division 1 National wrestling champion has finished all 5 of his opponents in the first round, with three wins coming via submission and two coming via KO/TKO. His most recent win came against Val Woodburn at UFC 290, with Nickal scoring a first round KO and showcasing different aspects of his game.

