“This will put the fear of god in Hill” - Alex Pereira sharpens arsenal in explosive training video ahead of UFC 300 headliner, fans react

Fans recently reacted after footage of Alex Pereira's training was released ahead of his clash against Jamahal Hill in the main event of the historic UFC 300 event on April 13.

'Poatan' will be making his first light heavyweight title defense since defeating Jiri Prochazka to win the vacant title this past November. There is history between himself and the former champion as 'Sweet Dreams' retired the kickboxer-turned-UFC star's longtime friend and coach Glover Teixeira to win his title but was later forced to relinquish it after suffering a torn Achilles.

Pereira took to his Instagram account and uploaded a video of his explosive training session, which shows him working on combinations with coach Plinio Cruz. He included a one-word caption that certainly spoke volumes to his devoted fans and the MMA community. He wrote:

"Chama [fire emoji]"

Check out the video shared by Alex Pereira below:

After seeing what 'Poatan' had been working on in the video, fans weighed in on Hill's chances of regaining the light heavyweight championship. They mentioned that 'Sweet Dreams' should reconsider his strategy of intending to trade strikes with the former two-division Glory Kickboxing champion as they believe it could be a bad idea that cost him the fight. Fans wrote:

"This will put the fear of God in Hill"

"They all wanna throw hands with him until he starts throwing them hands"

"Jamal Hill I’m sorry but you won’t make it past round it’s fire"

Fan reaction regarding Pereira's training video [Image courtesy: @alexpoatanpereira - Instagram]

'Poatan' has certainly experienced a surge in popularity since his bouts against longtime rival Israel Adesanya as he has been a reliable headliner for the promotion, having main-evented consecutive Madison Square Garden events, and will look to continue that as he headlines another significant event for the promotion.

It will be interesting to see what transpires when Pereira and Hill meet in the UFC 300 main event as the champion appears to be dialed in, while there are still some questions regarding how the challenger will perform after recovering from a serious injury.