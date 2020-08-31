UFC 255 will be headlined by Deiveson Figueiredo, who is set to defend the UFC Flyweight Championship for the very first time against former UFC Bantamweight Champion, Cody Garbrandt, who agreed to drop down a weight class to fight the Brazilian champion.

While speaking to AG Fight in a recent interview, Deiveson Figueiredo made it clear that his plan is to punish 'No Love' for skipping the line in the division and to get the first shot at the UFC Flyweight Championship. The reigning flyweight champion said that he believes it wasn't right for Garbradt to cut the line but it's the UFC that calls the shots. (H/T: BJ Penn)

"I didn’t think it was right for [Cody] to cut the line, but the UFC calls the shots. We work for them and we have to accept whoever they want us to fight so we can put on a show for the fans. There was a negotiation between them and my manager, Wallid Ismail. He talked to the UFC so I could have a bigger purse against Garbrandt. We got a proper figure. Now I’m training hard to show you should not cut the line to get to the belt at flyweight.”- Deiveson Figueiredo told AG Fight

Deiveson Figueiredo further explained that Cody Garbrandt's chin and his head are the fragile spots, and the former has seen Garbrandt get rocked after taking shots in the mentioned spots.

"His chin, his head. Those are fragile spots. I’ve seen him take shots and get rocked. Those are two weak spots to exploit. If he comes at me, you better believe there’ll be a bonus coming. It’s going to be an insane fight. I don’t walk back. I feel more well-rounded. He has boxing and wrestling. I have my boxing, my marajoara fighting and jiu-jitsu to submit him if he makes a mistake.”- added Deiveson Figueiredo.

When will Deiveson Figueiredo defend the UFC Flyweight Title?

Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt will cross paths at UFC 255 in the headliner of the pay-per-view. The two men are scheduled to fight on November 21st and the card will also feature UFC Women's Flyweight Champion, Valentina Shevchenko, defending her title, as well.