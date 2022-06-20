Deiveson Figueiredo explains why he accepted Charles Oliveira's offer to train in Sao Paulo 

Deiveson Figueiredo has revealed why he chose to accept the offer to train with Charles Oliveira at the Chute Boxe gym in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The reigning flyweight champion explained that he has opened a company in Belém and is often required to visit the place for work purposes.

West0031 @West128482 Deiveson Figueiredo has joined the Chute Boxe team in Sao paulo and now trains with Charles Oliveira full time and will do his next camp there also. Deiveson Figueiredo has joined the Chute Boxe team in Sao paulo and now trains with Charles Oliveira full time and will do his next camp there also.

It became increasingly difficult for Figueiredo to train in the United States and keep visiting Brazil for work. That's why when he got the offer to train with former lightweight champ Oliveira back in Sao Paulo, he lapped it up.

During a recent appearance o the Mundo da Luta podcast, 'Deus da Guerra' stated:

"I opened a company in Belém, and it was taking my focus away. I decided to go to the US, but there I couldn't resolve the company's issues, and that wasn't doing me any good. Coming to Sao Paulo, I manage to train in a team like Chute Boxe, and, when I need to, I run away to Belem and solve whatever is necessary. It's ideal for me now."

Figueiredo is expected to take on the winner of the upcoming interim title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France at UFC 277.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist interim flyweight championship!!??



Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France

UFC 277 | July 30 interim flyweight championship!!?? Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-FranceUFC 277 | July 30 https://t.co/E3JLjNfIwR

Deiveson Figueiredo wants to become a two-division UFC champion down the line

Deiveson Figueiredo doesn't plan on sticking around in the flyweight division for too long. At 35, he isn't getting any younger and the cut to 125 pounds is now starting to take a toll on his body. After a few more title defenses, the champ intends to move up to the bantamweight division.

The Brazilian has already set his sights on reigning titleholder Aljamain Sterling. Figueiredo believes he deserves a title shot upon moving to bantamweight because of his achievements at flyweight. He also claims to see "fear" in Sterling's eyes and wants to capitalize on that if they cross paths down the line.

"I can't make it to the age of 35 cutting weight at flyweight. It won't give any more. I plan on making two or three more belt defenses in a year, and then moving up to bantamweight. For what I represent, I think I deserve to get there fighting for the belt. I want to face the champion, Aljamain Sterling. I see fear in his eyes. I know he doesn't want to face me, and I'm sure we'll have a great fight and I'll be champion when that happens."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far