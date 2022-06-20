I can't make flyweight at the age of 35 - Deiveson Figueiredo has future bantamweight plans, says he "sees fear" in Aljamain Sterling

Deiveson Figueiredo appeared on the recent edition of the Mundo da Luta podcast, where he announced that after two or three more flyweight title defenses, he will go after reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

During the interview, Figueiredo spoke about a variety of topics, including his move to Sao Paulo to train at the renowned Chute Boxe gym and plans for his future. He admitted that he's aiming to fight for just one more year at 125 pounds before pursuing a title shot against ‘Funk Master.’

Deiveson Figueiredo said:

“I can't make it to the age of 35, cutting weight at flyweight. It won't give any more. I plan on making two or three more belt defenses in a year, and then moving up to bantamweight. For what I represent, I think I deserve to get there fighting for the belt. I want to face the champion, Aljamain Sterling. I see fear in his eyes. I know he doesn't want to face me, and I'm sure we'll have a great fight and I'll be champion when that happens." [Translated via Google]

‘Deus Da Guerra’ is a two-time and current UFC flyweight champion. He initially won the belt when he submitted Joseph Benavidez via rear-naked choke in 2020. It was their second encounter, as they previously fought for the vacant belt four months prior. Despite winning, the Brazilian missed weight and wasn’t eligible to take home gold.

He lost the title to Brandon Moreno at UFC 263, but reclaimed it at UFC 270 thanks to a unanimous decision win.

Deiveson Figueiredo on splitting with long-time manager Wallid Ismail

Divisional change is not the only transition that Figueiredo has on his mind. He has severed ties with his manager and relocated to a new town.

The flyweight champion, who’s currently preparing to make his return to the octagon, parted ways with longtime manager and business partner Wallid Ismail. The change came due to the pair constantly fighting, leaing to Deiveson Figueiredo moving to Sao Paulo and joining Chute Boxe gym:

”Coming to São Paulo, I manage to train in a team like Chute Boxe and, when I need to, I run away to Belém and solve whatever is necessary. It's ideal for me now. About the end of the partnership with Wallid, it's like a relationship that wears out. I have a lot of respect for him, he did a lot for me, he took me to a title fight, and it was very important. But now I think respect is gone, we fought a lot, and it was difficult to continue. I haven't signed with anyone, I'm listening to proposals and focusing on training."

Chute Boxe is a legendary gym that has produced many top-tier MMA fighters. Currently, it is known to be a training facility of former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

