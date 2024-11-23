Deiveson Figueiredo previews upcoming Petr Yan fight at UFC Macau, outlines future title shot hopes: "About to take on a great name"

Deiveson Figueiredo is scheduled to face former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan in the main event of UFC Macau this weekend, with both fighters looking to move closer to a title shot.

'Deus da Guerra' has big plans for his road ahead in the octagon. The two-time former UFC flyweight champion recently revealed that he hopes for a championship opportunity in the bantamweight division after beating 'No Mercy'.

In an interview with MMA Junkie ahead of his upcoming fight, Figueiredo discussed how defeating Yan could put him in a strong position in the 135-pound title mix. The No.5-ranked Brazilian bantamweight said:

“I’m feeling 100 percent, I’m feeling 200 percent. About to take on a great name, great dude. But he’s about to take on a big, great name as well."

He added:

"Saturday against Petr Yan, beating him will put me in great position to fight for the title. He’s a guy who is strong in the striking, and by beating him I want Merab after him." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Deiveson Figueiredo's full interview below:

After defeating top bantamweights Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt, and Marlon Vera in his last three fights, the former flyweight champion is eager to earn a chance at becoming a two-division champion. Meanwhile, Yan is coming off a win over Song Yadong and is keen on getting a shot at reclaiming the title he lost to Aljamain Sterling in 2021.

The bantamweight title is currently held by Merab Dvalishvili. The Georgian champion is expected to take on Umar Nurmagomedov in his first title defense, or Sean O'Malley in a rematch, with the Yan vs. Figueiredo victor seemingly next in line.

Deiveson Figueiredo vows to "finish" Petr Yan at UFC Macau

Deiveson Figueiredo is 3-0 in the bantamweight division going into UFC Macau. Ahead of the pivotal fight, he commended his opponent, No.3-ranked Petr Yan, and revealed that he has a "great strategy" in place to defeat the Russian. Figueiredo also touched on how he feels much better at 135 pounds after his infamously grueling weight cuts during his flyweight run.

In the same interview, 'Deus da Guerra' added that he will "finish" Yan, who has only ever lost via decision and disqualification. He said:

"You can be sure I have a great strategy to finish him this Saturday. I spent a lot of time in the lower weight division but decided to move up... I feel great. My mind and my body are healthy. I think feel stronger and as you can see, I’ve been winning all my fights.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out the pre-fight face-off between Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo below:

