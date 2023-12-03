Deiveson Figueiredo proves former UFC champion wrong with dominant win over Rob Font 

At UFC Austin, Deiveson Figueiredo made a successful bantamweight debut with a dominant unanimous decision win over Rob Font. 'Deus da Guerra' dominated the fight from start to finish and won all three rounds on the judges' scorecards.

In the lead-up to the match-up, many had speculated that the former flyweight kingpin's smaller stature might create problems for him in his new weight class.

Aljamain Sterling, who recently moved up a weight class to featherweight, was also unconvinced of Figueiredo's chances at 135 lbs.

However, after witnessing the 35-year-old's dominant win against Font, 'Funk Master' conceded that his prediction was wrong. In a congratulatory post on X, he wrote:

"This is super impressive from Figgy. I said he'd be too small, but he'd be the faster the guy in there and that Font will eventually wear on him [and] put him down. Figgy proved me wrong and looks great at 135! Thanks for the motivation for my move up! #UFCAustin."

Expand Tweet

Figueiredo holds a pro-MMA record of 22-3-1 (11-3-1 in the UFC). His four title fights against former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno constitute one of the most notable rivalries in recent years.

An ecstatic Deiveson Figueiredo criticizes his performance at UFC Austin

Although Deiveson Figueiredo passed his bantamweight debut with flying colors at UFC Austin, the Brazilian believes he could've done more in the fight.

During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Figueiredo criticized his own performance, saying he should have initiated more exchanges and put on a grander show:

"I'm a little sad because I didn't put out the show of the night tonight. I think it should've been more exchanges and more striking. What do you guys think?... I did some great things at 125 [lbs], but I feel great at 135."

Catch Deiveson Figueiredo's comments below (0:46):