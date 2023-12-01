"They think he's gonna set a record on me" - Aljamain Sterling gives latest update on potential Max Holloway super fight

Aljamain Sterling has Max Holloway in his crosshairs. Sterling's days as a bantamweight are over. 'Funk Master' announced his move to 145 pounds during a recent episode of Mighty Cast with Demetrious Johnson. He is hoping to take on Max Holloway on his featherweight debut.

This year at UFC 292, the 34-year-old lost his bantamweight strap to Sean O'Malley.

While most fans and fighters expected Sterling to dive right back into a rematch against 'Sugar,' reluctance to go through more severe weight cuts has seemingly prompted the former champion to move up in weight.

Earlier this week, 'Funk Master' told The Schmo that he is eagerly waiting to take on the former featherweight kingpin:

"We'll see what the UFC wants to do. If they want to go this direction and I think the fans would love to see it. They think Max is going to set a record on me, so I'm just saying bring it. I think it's a good stylistic fight. I don't think he has fought someone with the wrestling pedigree."

Expand Tweet

Aljamain Sterling was one of the most dominant bantamweight champions in recent years.

Although he won the title via an anticlimactic disqualification of Petr Yan at UFC 259, he quickly silenced his critics, racking up three title defenses in under a year.

Sterling holds a professional MMA record of 23-4 with numerous wins over elite competition, including former champions Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw, and top contender Cory Sandhagen.

Expand Tweet

Demetrious Johnson hints at unique advantage for Aljamain Sterling against Max Holloway

Aljamain Sterling is angling for a fight against Max Holloway and Demetrious Johnson believes the matchup might come with a distinct advantage for the 'Funk Master.'

Former long-reigning UFC flyweight champion Johnson believes Holloway has never fought a wrestler like Sterling. During a recent episode of the Mighty Cast, he told 'Funk Master:'

" I dont think he has ever fought somebody, who is as good as [a] wrestler as you are... I mean he hasnt fought someone who is going to cross the distance and use the wrestling to your advantage... Not saying youre just going to go out there and just wrestle him but you know we all know whats in the 'Funk Master's' sauce."

Catch Demetrious Johnson's comments below (11:06):