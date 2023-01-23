Deiveson Figueiredo suffered broken nose in UFC 283 fight against Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo suffered his second loss in four meetings with Brandon Moreno in the UFC 283 co-main event this past weekend. The Brazilian lost by way of TKO via doctor's stoppage after three rounds in front of his home crowd in Rio de Janeiro.

Moreno was on top through three frames and connected with a beautiful left hook in the third. Figueiredo's face received the full impact of Moreno's hook, with both his eye and nose being hurt in the process.

Ultimately, it was that shot that closed Deiveson Figueiredo's right eye and ruled him out of the contest, handing over the championship to Moreno once again. Now, it's emerged that it wasn't the Brazilian's eye that suffered the most, with Figueiredo breaking his nose due to the impact of the punch.

His coach confirmed the diagnosis to MMA Fighting and described it as a 'minor nose fracture'. He said:

“He had a small nose fracture, but his eye is fine."

Check out the third-round left hook from Moreno in slow motion below:

Brandon Moreno speculates about his next opponent, names Alexandre Pantoja

Moments after his win in UFC 283's co-main event, Moreno was encountered by fellow flyweight Alexandre Pantoja.

Pantoja used the chance meeting to congratulate the Mexican and make a case for a title shot. Moreno described the brief altercation in the post-event press conference.

'The Assassin Baby' said:

“He was very friendly with me, to be honest, and everything to start. He came with me and he said, ‘Hey man, today I feel so happy for you. Congrats for the belt’ or whatever. At that point, everything was fine. There, he started to ask me like, ‘Hey, when is our fight? In two months? In three months? Tell me right now.'”

Check out Moreno and Pantoja's backstage meeting:

Brandon Moreno maintained that the time to make the fight was not moments after his win and refused to indulge Pantoja. However, he admitted that 'The Cannibal' could well be next in line:

“I understand how the line is right now. I think for sure Pantoja should fight next for the title. [Matheus] Nicolau is doing an amazing job right now, too, (and) Manel Kape. I think those three guys are the next ones. At the end, I don’t do the decisions. I’m just ready to fight and I’ll be ready for the guy the UFC puts in front.”

Check out Brandon Moreno's full press conference below:

