Demetrious Johnson acknowledges the spotlight will still be on him until he shares his ultimate decision

ONE Fight Night 10 was a historic night for Demetrious Johnson for several reasons.

Not only was he able to bring ONE Championship physically to the US fans for the first time, and defend his ONE flyweight world championship in the first trilogy of his career against Adriano Moraes, but it also could be the last time he ever steps inside the Circle.

Ahead of the fight, Johnson revealed in interviews that once he has had some separation from the fight, he is going to have a personal and behind closed doors decision with his wife about whether he wants to fight again.

Taking inspiration from former UFC world champion and ONE Championship fighter Eddie Alvarez, DJ said that as his wife has been through everything with him, he will have a conversation with her about whether his career is worth the risk to his health at this point.

Whilst he loves the competitive side of it, there are ways that he can make money and support his family without having to put his own health and safety on the line by stepping inside the Circle.

Following his controlled and decisive win against Moraes in the main event, Demetrious Johnson appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani the following week where he was asked whether there was any update regarding the end of his career.

Though he made it clear that he simply hasn’t had the time to have that conversation yet, he did say that he understands why people are so eagerly awaiting the decision:

“Once everything settles, I know the spotlight’s still on me.”

North American fans can rewatch what may be the last fight in the legendary career of ‘Mighty Mouse’ via the ONE Fight Night 10 replay on Prime Video.

