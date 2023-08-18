Demetrious Johnson admits fighting in Colorado was nostalgic: “The experience was amazing”

Demetrious Johnson was thrilled for the opportunity to return to Colorado for ONE Championship’s critically-acclaimed North American debut.

On May 5, ONE invaded the 1stBank Center in Denver for a history night of fights at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. In the main event of the evening, flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson successfully defended his world title against division rival Adriano Moraes, further establishing himself as the greatest flyweight in the history of the sport.

Looking back on the historic event during an interview with MMA Junkie, Johnson revealed that his return to the Centennial State was a nostalgic one as it was the same state where he made his pro debut nearly two decades ago.

“The experience was amazing, fighting in Colorado. That’s where I made my first pro debut,” Johnson said. “When I got my first pro debut in WEC, and going back there to fight in front of my family, friends. It was absolutely amazing. Going from a trip where it takes me almost 18 hours to go to Singapore, Thailand, or wherever I had to go to just three hours. It was amazing. That was just a top, top event [ONE Fight Night 10].”

Sadly, Demetrious Johnson’s impressive unanimous decision victory over Adriano Moraes may be the last time we see ‘Mighty Mouse’ inside the Circle. Though he has not made any official announcement, Johnson is toying with the idea of walking away from the sport to focus on his family and opportunities outside of fighting.

Do you want to see ‘Mighty Mouse’ return to the Circle, or is it time to say goodbye to one of the pound-for-pound greatest fighters in the history of the sport?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the replay of Demetrious Johnson’s amazing performance at ONE Fight Night 10 free of charge.