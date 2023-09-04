Demetrious Johnson admits IBJJF Masters Worlds format ‘reinvigorated’ his desire to compete 

Following his win over Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson made it clear that he didn’t know what was next for him in his career.

At this stage, the ONE flyweight world champion is only interested in taking on challenges that get him excited to train and put it all into practice on fight night.

During that time away from competition, since the organization's on-ground debut card on Friday, May 5, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has fallen in love with training jiu-jitsu in gi.

Already regarded as one of the best grapplers in MMA, Johnson has been motivated by the plethora of new options and techniques that the gi provides for him to break down.

Having spoken about his desire to compete in grappling once he wraps up his MMA career, Johnson made the first step last week by competing at the IBJJF Masters Worlds in Las Vegas.

Entering into one of the most stacked 38-men brackets, Demetrious Johnson went all the way to the top in the Master 2 featherweight brown belt division.

Taking home the gold, Johnson’s first foray into submission grappling ended with him winning six matches in a row to claim the top spot.

In a video for FloGrappling, Demetrious Johnson spoke about his experience and how the constantly changing environments of a tournament got him excited to compete and push himself in training.

The ONE Championship athlete said:

“But this, six matches, six different games, six different body lengths, that’s what reinvigorated me to get back into the game.”

Watch the full video below: