Demetrious Johnson on Adriano Moraes rivalry: “I’ve always enjoyed sharing the ring with Adriano”

Demetrious Johnson’s rivalry with Adriano Moraes may have come to an end but it was something the former said he enjoyed having.

‘Mighty Mouse’ fought ‘Mikinho’ for a third, and what was believed to be the final, time on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

The American mixed martial arts legend successfully defended his ONE flyweight world title by topping the Brazilian star by unanimous decision in their headlining fight at ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

It was the second straight victory of Demetrious Johnson over Adriano Moraes to take their head-to-head matchup under the promotion, 2-1.

Speaking on his Mighty Game channel on YouTube, the 36-year-old world champion said his rivalry with the former flyweight division king was like no other .

He said:

“I've always enjoyed sharing the ring with Adriano cause he's so humble. He's a great guy, has an amazing background story. If you guys don't know it, you should look it up...”

Check out the episode below:

The two top flyweight fighters first met in April 2021, where Adriano Moraes knocked out Demetrious Johnson in the second round by grounded knee to retain the ONE flyweight world title.

‘Mighty Mouse’ then exacted payback in August last year with his own KO victory by flying knee in the fourth frame to be crowned the new world champion.

Before becoming the ONE flyweight division king, Demetrious Johnson won the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix, outlasting all the top contenders in the weight class, including Filipino fighter Danny Kingad in the final by unanimous decision.

In the lead-up to his last fight against Moraes, Johnson hinted that it could be his swan song. But to date, there is still no word on that front.