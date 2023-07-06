Demetrious Johnson wants to work with Superbon and Nong-O coach Trainer Gae

Demetrious Johnson wouldn’t mind taking a long-haul flight to Thailand to work alongside Trainer Gae, the coach who’s built a menacing reputation as a trainer as seen on his social channels.

Injuries may have curtailed his career at a very young age. However, it led him onto the path or mission that he genuinely enjoys to this day.

Not only has his gym been one of the most favorite places for foreigners to train at, but some of the world’s best strikers and former ONE world champions, Superbon Singha Mawynn and Nong-O Hama, who call him their Kru.

Demetrious Johnson is happy to join his ONE Championship colleagues and sharpen his striking weapons under the lifelong martial artist, describing Trainer Gae’s work as nothing short of spectacular.

During a recent streaming session on his YouTube channel, ‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“If I was to go to Thailand and train, I’d go and train with Trainer Gae. I think he’s absolutely amazing. What he’s done with Superbon [and] Nong-O.”

That might not happen so soon, however, because the 14-time MMA world champion is still stuck in two minds on whether or not he wants to hang up his gloves or continue defending his flyweight throne.

With that, the reigning flyweight king said he’d continue enjoying Trainer Gae guiding and coaching fighters from the comfort of his home.

He added:

“But [for now], I’d just watch him and follow him because I prefer more jiu-jitsu than fighting, stand-up fighting.”

Watch his stream here:

Catch Demetrious Johnson’s most recent win at ONE Fight Night 10, available via replay for North American fans on Amazon Prime Video.

