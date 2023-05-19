Demetrious Johnson "blessed" to be able to just be a dad following ONE Fight Night 10 win

In another historic night for Demetrious Johnson and his legendary career, the flyweight world champion defended his title at ONE Fight Night 10.

Securing a convincing unanimous decision win over Adriano Moraes in their third and final meeting, Johnson’s game plan and adjustments in the fight were perfect.

Whilst he was coming into one of the biggest fights of his career, once again facing the larger Moraes, this contest was all about family for 'DJ'.

With ONE Championship making its US debut at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, Johnson got the opportunity to compete in front of his family and friends inside the circle.

After having his hand raised in the final fight of the night, Johnson was joined in the cage by his family, including his two sons who had never been to one of his fights before.

Following the event, Demetrious Johnson caught up with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and spoke about how through all of the ups and downs of a fight, he is happy to return to ordinary life at the end of it all:

“That’s a blessing for me like it’s a blessing for me because I feel that like I said, fighting is only like 25 minutes of my life and now I’m back home, I feel blessed. I’m in the front yard picking the weeds up, because I’ve been gone for 20 damn days, doing laundry so I’m just, I’m right back in the things. I’m making my kids lunch, I made breakfast. I mean we’re right back to where we started you know.”

Fans in North America can rewatch Demetrious Johnson’s epic title defense and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

