Demetrious Johnson breaks down Dustin Poirier's performance against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302

Former UFC flyweight champion and MMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson provided his thoughts on the recent world title bout between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. The UFC lightweight king successfully defended his throne by submitting 'The Diamond' in the fifth round after a back-and-forth war of attrition.

Dustin Poirier, despite a losing effort, arguably gave Islam Makhachev the hardest battle he's had so far. The Louisiana native defended most of the Dagestani's seemingly unstoppable takedowns and managed to make the champion bleed.

Speaking on Poirier's performance at UFC 302 during his conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Johnson said:

"I think he [Poirier] did very, very well. I think the hardest thing is, sometimes, when I watched the fight, there were times when Islam [Makhachev] was up [motions a Thai clinch] and he had that clinch, and I loved when Islam had that clinch. But every time he had that clinch, boom, he [could have] dropped down for a double leg. Just boom, go for a double leg."

Johnson cited his previous fight against Henry Cejudo, saying:

"Even when I fought Henry [Cejudo] the second time, I tried wrestling him... I was being successful on the feet, but I'm gonna try and wrestle him just to have him think about it. Even if I don't get the takedown, I just throw it in the puzzle... So that's one thing I think Dustin could have added to the game, but then again, I don't know what he and his team worked on."

Watch Demetrious Johnson's comments below:

Demetrious Johnson elaborates on what Dustin Poirier could have done in the clinch against Islam Makhachev

Doubling down on what Dustin Poirier could have done better in the clinch against Islam Makhachev, Demetrious Johnson said:

"I think that was a place that he [Poirier] could have taken advantage of. When he was in the clinch, we went for the body [motions body punches], which was good, but even if we went for the takedown and Islam [Makhachev] would have grabbed the guillotine or whatever, he passed his guard, he just made Islam worked that much harder [because] he has to wrestle... If Dustin wants to wrestle Islam, now Islam's on defense. Then it's another scramble. That's how I think when I fight."

One of the things that made Johnson one of the best, if not the best, of all time, is his ability to lay traps two, even three steps ahead. He is a born tactician. He rarely ever throws anything without purpose or meaning. A takedown attempt, a lead leg kick, or a feint is always used to set something up down the line. He could do well as an MMA coach or an analyst once he chooses to hang up his gloves.