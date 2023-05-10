Demetrious Johnson compares Kairat Akhmetov and Adriano Moraes’ size

Demetrious Johnson believes he will have no issues in size after overcoming the much longer and bigger Adriano Moraes.

‘Mighty Mouse’ ended his trilogy with Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 this past weekend with another scintillating performance over five rounds. After not fully closing the book on his MMA career just yet, Johnson allowed fans to speculate that his next fight might be to defend his ONE flyweight world championship against Kairat Akhmetov.

Akhmetov, a former titleholder himself, has been unbeaten since 2018 and is currently the second-ranked fighter in the flyweight division. At ONE Fight Night 10, he snapped no.4-ranked Reece McLaren’s two-fight win streak to potentially lock up his spot for a world title shot.

Following Johnson’s win against Adriano Moraes, ‘The Kazakh’ was invited inside the circle for a faceoff against ‘Mighty Mouse’.

At the post-fight press conference, Demetrious Johnson compared the sizes of Akhmetov and Moraes.

The American MMA icon said:

“With Adriano he was longer, and Kairat’s only bigger than me and he’s probably bigger than me as an athlete. You know I weighed in at 133 and it was super easy to make that weight so, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Kairat Akhmetov presents a new danger for Demetrious Johnson. The 35-year-old is adept in Greco-roman wrestling and is one of the most durable fighters on the roster. To date, his only losses have come against former titleholders Adriano Moraes and Geje Eustaquio - both of whom he also defeated on other occasions.

Fans in North America can rewatch the performances of Johnson and Akhmetov at ONE Fight Night 10 for free via Prime Video.

