Demetrious Johnson confident ‘unstoppable’ Mikey Musumeci will continue streak against Shinya Aoki 

Demetrious Johnson believes nobody will beat Mikey Musumeci in submission grappling.

Musumeci made his ONE Championship debut in April 2022. Since then, he’s won five consecutive submission grappling matches, four being world title contests.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ has emerged as a superstar who is widely respected for his unique grappling style. The 27-year-old is also consistently praised by fellow fighters, including ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson.

During the first episode of his new podcast called MightyCast, ‘Mighty Mouse’ had this to say while discussing intriguing upcoming matchups in ONE:

“And then you also have Shinya Aoki grappling against the legend, Mikey Musumeci, that’s another amazing fight. Mikey Musumeci going up to grapple Shinya Aoki. Ain't nobody beating Mikey. I can’t see anybody beating Mikey.”

On October 6, Mikey Musumeci will temporarily leave the flyweight submission grappling division to pursue an openweight bout versus Japanese martial arts legend Shinya Aoki.

Musumeci’s clash against ‘Tobikan Judan’ will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. ONE Fight Night 15 will be available live and for free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

As for Demetrious Johnson, he last fought on May 5, when he ended his trilogy series with Adriano Moraes by securing a unanimous decision. Following his latest win at ONE Fight Night 10, Johnson is contemplating retirement, but it’s unclear which way he is leaning.

Only time will tell if ‘Mighty Mouse’ will fight again before ending his legendary fighting career.

