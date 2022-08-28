"If the money was crazy enough"- Demetrious Johnson considers a rubber match with Henry Cejudo to settle the score

Demetrious Johnson won the ONE flyweight championship on Friday, and the media already wants to know what's next. Johnson ended ONE on Prime Video 1 by earning revenge against Adriano Moraes with a fourth-round knockout. One of the first post-fight media questions revealed whether 'Mighty Mouse' would ever take on his new friend Henry Cejudo in a rubber match.

Watch Demetrious Johnson knockout Adriano Moraes below:

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship @MightyMouse wins the ONE Flyweight World Title with a walk-off KO of Adriano Moraes!



@PrimeVideo #ONEonPrimeVideo1 #ONEChampionship AND NEW!wins the ONE Flyweight World Title with a walk-off KO of Adriano Moraes! AND NEW! 👑 @MightyMouse 🇺🇸 wins the ONE Flyweight World Title with a walk-off KO of Adriano Moraes!@PrimeVideo #ONEonPrimeVideo1 #ONEChampionship https://t.co/A3G9dlesyw

'Mighty Mouse' beat Cejudo by first-round knockout at UFC 197, but 'Triple C' avenged the loss by split decision in the last fight before Johnson's UFC departure to ONE Championship. Since then, the two have become friends and have even begun to train together.

During his post-fight media interview, Johnson had this to say about a potential rubber match with Cejudo:

"If the money was crazy enough, I'm sure me and him would do it. Me and Henry were chill, and I know we would fight because I know he's gotta make a lot of money for his diapers for his baby, and I know he wants more kids."

The issue with the two former flyweight champions fighting again will be figuring out which promotion will be associated. Cejudo is still working with the UFC, and Johnson is signed to ONE Championship. With that said, the MMA world would love to see these two flyweight legends settling the score.

Watch Demetrious Johnson's post-fight media interview below:

Henry Cejudo facetimes Demetrious Johnson directly after his win against Adriano Moraes

Although he's willing to consider another fight, Johnson seems to have become close friends with Cejudo. The two former opponents shared a moment after 'Mighty Mouse' took out Moraes. 'Triple C' went on Twitter and posted a video of the two on Facetime after ONE on Prime Video 1.

Johnson thanked Cejudo for training with him temporarily by saying:

"I'm very appreciative for allowing me to come out and get to work with you, even though it's a week, two weeks, just to bounce things off and vibe out."

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



Demetrious is coming back to PHX to train with me in November. MIGHTY MOUSE IS F'N BACK! x I'm honored to get a FaceTime from the champ @MightyMouse . I tried to warn you all: He's STILL getting better at 36 years old.Demetrious is coming back to PHX to train with me in November. MIGHTY MOUSE IS F'N BACK! I'm honored to get a FaceTime from the champ @MightyMouse. I tried to warn you all: He's STILL getting better at 36 years old. Demetrious is coming back to PHX to train with me in November. MIGHTY MOUSE IS F'N BACK! 🐭🐐x🐐 https://t.co/fe0DhR0f0h

The respect earned between former opponents can lead to close friendships. Now that Johnson is the champion and Cejudo is returning, this could be the start of a legendary teammate duo. As for them fighting, there is still a possibility depending on the amount of money offered.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85