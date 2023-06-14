Demetrious Johnson continues to work on his impressive BJJ

Demetrious Johnson provided a training update after spending the night grappling.

‘Mighty Mouse’ has solidified himself as one of the greatest fighters of all time through hard work and determination. Although he’s accomplished plenty throughout his career, Johnson continues to trust the process and evolve as a fighter.

Johnson recently shared an Instagram post showcasing him working on his grappling with the caption saying:

“Great night of grappling @grplclub professor @yanmccane whooped me and @_h.e.a.d_ got some good rolls in!! #grappling #jits #student #brownbelt #learning #passion”

Over the past year, Demetrious Johnson has been locked into a trilogy series with Adriano Moraes. After losing against ‘Mikinho’ in April 2021, Johnson bounced back in August 2022 when he became the ONE flyweight world champion.

On May 5, Johnson and Moraes met for a rubber match in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. After five rounds of action, ‘Mighty Mouse’ retained his flyweight world title with a unanimous decision win.

During the buildup to ONE Fight Night 10, Johnson teased his retirement, leading to people keeping a close eye on his gloves after defeating Moraes. ‘Mighty Mouse’ announced he hadn’t made an official decision, creating optimism for a potential return to the circle.

Demetrious Johnson’s post-fight celebration featured a faceoff with his potential next world title challenger, Kairat Akhmetov. ‘The Kazakh’ is a former ONE flyweight world champion who is riding a six-fight win streak, including a unanimous decision victory against Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 10.

The entire ONE Fight Night 10 card is available on free replay to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

