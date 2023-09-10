Demetrious Johnson cool to work with WWE’s Xavier Woods in preparation for Kenny Omega showdown

Flyweight great Demetrious Johnson is more than willing to work with WWE Superstar Xavier Woods ahead of his clash with All Elite Wrestling’s ‘Best Bout Machine,’ Kenny Omega.

Recently, ‘Mighty Mouse’ laid down a challenge to Omega as AEW is scheduled to air their next pay-per-view event in the ONE flyweight world champ’s city, Seattle, Washington. Hearing that Omega is quite good at the popular video game Street Fighter 6, Johnson offered to meet him at the arena and go toe-to-toe in a battle of gaming supremacy.

Omega responded to the challenge and accepted, suggesting that Demetrious Johnson call up Xavier Woods so that he could hone his skills before the big night:

“Anyone’s free to insult my wrestling ability but this cockamamie idea that you’re better at Street Fighter than me?! That makes it personal. For charity, I’ll do it - Heck, I can even put you in touch with @AustinCreedWins. You guys can bond over being losers, etc,” Omega said in his response to Johnson’s initial challenge.

'DJ' let it be known that he’s already mopped the floor with Woods in a different fighting game, but is more than willing to work with him again to prepare for his Street Fighter 6 scrap with Omega at AEW WrestleDream.

“hahah @KennyOmegamanX i worked @AustinCreedWins at @BandaiNamcoUS when dragonball fighter z came out this will be no different!”

It’s certainly not the feud fight fans expected, but it’s always nice to see two stars from completely different worlds come together for a little competition. Especially if it benefits charity.

Demetrious Johnson, of course, is one of the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts, having won and defended world titles in multiple global MMA organizations. So it’s only appropriate that he squares off with the man many pro wrestling fans consider to be the greatest wrestler alive.