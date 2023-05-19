Demetrious Johnson credits fellow fighters for putting on a show in ONE’s US debut

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson was happy with the way ONE Championship’s historic first live on-ground event in the United States panned out. He shared its success with his fellow fighters who also put on exciting performances for the American fans.

‘Mighty Mouse’ headlined ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5, which was played in front of a sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

Demetrious Johnson successfully defended his world title against Brazilian rival Adriano Moraes with a unanimous decision victory in their top-billing trilogy fight for the landmark U.S. show.

Apart from mixed martial arts, ONE Fight Night 10 also featured top-quality Muay Thai and submission grappling action.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Demetrious Johnson highlighted how the warm reception they got during the U.S. show spoke volumes of the kind of offering that ONE Championship brings and its potential moving forward.

He cited fights involving fellow ONE superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Roberto Soldic to prove his point.

Here's what Demetrious Johnson said:

“Our product is good like Rodtang and everybody on the card can fight, the Roberto Soldic, the Robocop fight was amazing. I mean, at the end of the day you just got to give us the platform where we’re going to perform.” [10:35 onwards]

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 10, Rodtang defended the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title by knocking out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round. Soldic, for his part, was KO’d by Sweden’s Zebaztian Kadestam in round two but not after inflicting some damage on his opponent.

Other stars who provided exciting action included ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, women fighters Stamp Fairtex and Jackie Buntan, comebacking MMA star Sage Northcutt, American grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo and former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 10 can be watched for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

