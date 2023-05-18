Rodtang puts on the coaching mitts in training session with wife

ONE Championship shared a video of Rodtang holding pads for his wife.

In February, ‘The Iron Man’ tied the knot with his wife, Aida Looksaikongdin, a fellow Muay Thai fighter. When he’s not preparing for his fights, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion finds time to train with his life partner, which was showcased in an Instagram video posted by ONE. The footage was captioned:

“The Iron Man” demands your best... no exceptions 😬 What’s your favorite Rodtang fight in ONE so far?”

The Thai superstar made his promotional debut in September 2018. After winning his first four fights, ‘The Iron Man’ became the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion with a win against Jonathan Haggerty. Since then, the 25-year-old has extended his promotional Muay Thai record to 12-0, won two kickboxing bouts, and competed in a historic mixed-rules bout against ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson.

The reigning flyweight Muay Thai king last fought at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. He showcased his world-class skills in the co-main event against his latest world title challenger, Edgar Tabares. In the second round, ‘The Iron Man’ landed a vicious close-range elbow and secured a knockout, leading to a $100,000 performance bonus.

For those that haven’t seen the historic event, the replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

Watch Rodtang's latest world title defense at ONE Fight Night 10 below:

