Demetrious Johnson daps it up with Adriano Moraes backstage after their trilogy bout

If familiarity breeds contempt, then the complete opposite can be said between rivals Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes.

The pair of iconic flyweights met for a third and possibly final time in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, ONE Championship’s first on-site United States card.

Johnson ultimately retained the ONE flyweight world title in front of a sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Denver. When the fireworks settled, Moraes and Johnson were seen having a conversation in the back halls of the arena.

Despite knocking each other in their first two bouts, and a tense war in the third, the pair were highly respectful of each other.

Johnson shared a video of their chat on his YouTube channel Mighty Gaming.

‘Mighty Mouse’ told Moraes to keep being himself and just enjoy life as much as possible.

“Absolutely. You’re healthy, you get to go home to your wife, and you get to go on vacation. At the end of the day, it’s about making the money and being able to do something afterwards, right?”

The pair officially started their rivalry in April 2021 when Johnson, the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion, challenged Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title at ONE on TNT 1.

Moraes ended up taking the win in their first meeting when he knocked Johnson out with a grounded knee in the second round.

Johnson, however, exacted revenge in August 2022 when his flying knee sent Moraes to the nether realms in the fourth round of their matchup at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Almost seven months later, Johnson ended the 1-1 stalemate with a magnificent display to take the unanimous decision win and retain the flyweight throne at ONE Fight Night 10.

The trilogy bout between Johnson and Moraes, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card, is available on free replay on Prime Video in North America.

Watch Johnson's entire behind-the-scenes video below:

