Demetrious Johnson describes significance of Adriano Moraes rivalry

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson competed in one of the biggest fights in his legendary career in one of the most epic main events in the history of ONE Championship.

The past two battles between him and Adriano Moraes had been a huge success. As a result, their third meeting for the 26-pound divisional strap was touted to be another epic battle inside the circle.

With that in mind, there was never any doubt that ONE would set their rubber match for its historic on-ground debut in the United States.

Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, Johnson and Moraes closed the show with one of the most anticipated world championship match-ups that the promotion has ever put together.

Whilst their third meeting didn’t produce the highlight reel knockout that their two previous fights did, the fans in Colorado were treated to a clinic from Demetrious Johnson who dished out a solid all-around game to defend his flyweight world championship.

Following the event, Johnson spoke to MMA Junkie about the match-up with Adriano and how it made perfect sense for the pair to renew their rivalry on one of the most important nights for the Singapore-based organization.

The flyweight king said:

“I think ONE Championship wanted to catch the lightning in the bottle. The first time and the second time we fought were great numbers and now with the third one coming, it would just be even better, you know.”

Fans in North America can watch the ONE Fight Night 10 replay via Amazon Prime Video.

