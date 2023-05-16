Demetrious Johnson describes training in Colorado atmosphere as ‘really tough’

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson got the opportunity to accomplish another dream in his legendary career. But the training that he had to endure in the lead-up to his trilogy showdown against Adriano Moraes included a severe test.

Although the man known to many as ‘Mighty Mouse’ made it look relatively easy against the former longtime king, this fight was completely different from all of his other contests inside the Circle.

First, Johnson was excited to feature as the main event for ONE Championship’s on-ground debut in the United States. And not only did he get the opportunity to compete in front of a home audience for the first time in his ONE career, but the card was one of the most stacked bills ever produced in the home of martial arts.

Next, although he only needed to make a short trip from Washington to Colorado, Johnson described his acclimation process in Colorado as no laughing matter.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Demetrious Johnson spoke about how he was able to handle the final 20 days of his training camp in the state and how much of a factor it was in his training.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“Yeah. I would say the first two days, it felt normal, cause we pushed ourselves off the bat, and we gradually worked our way up to it and then the days we did hard sparring, it was really, really tough. Like we pushed extremely hard.”

Watch the full interview below:

In the meantime, fans are still waiting to see which way Johnson goes in deciding whether he wants to continue competing in MMA. One thing is for sure, if he decides to call time on his career after ONE Fight Night 10, he will walk away as one of the greatest to ever do it.

