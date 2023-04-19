Demetrious Johnson details his 5 favorite anime of all time

Demetrious Johnson has always been vocal about his love for anime. In a recent training session with Henry Cejudo, ‘Mighty Mouse’ attracted attention from major anime fans when he compared his relationship to Cejudo with Vegeta and Goku - characters from the popular Japanese anime Dragon Ball Z.

Speaking to ONE Championship this week, Johnson counted down his top five favorite animes of all time.

‘Mighty Mouse’ is gearing up for the biggest trilogy fight of his entire career on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

He is set to defend his ONE flyweight world title against former holder ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes in a five-round championship bout in the main event at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

For Johnson, the journey to the top didn’t come without a few bumps and bruises along the way.

His first fight with Moraes, which took place at ONE on TNT 1 in 2021, was a historic phenomenon that saw one of the greatest fighters of all time get defeated by knockout in the second round.

It was an insane upset that sent shockwaves across the MMA community, with Moraes becoming the first ever to knock out ‘Mighty Mouse.’ Moraes put in an outstanding performance but his time as world champion was numbered.

At ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022, the American superstar channeled his inner Goku and avenged his loss to Moraes with a flying knee knockout in the fourth round to claim the ONE flyweight world title.

Now that they’re tied 1-1 in the series, is it possible Demetrious Johnson can get lightning to strike again? Watch ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Friday, May 5 to find out. The main event will be broadcast live and for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

ONE Fight Night 10 is ONE Championship’s fifth Amazon card of the year and is the first live event that the promotion will stage in the United States.

