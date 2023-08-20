Demetrious Johnson eager to prove a point against bodybuilder Bradley Martyn: “I'm a trained athlete”

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson is determined to prove that size isn’t everything when it comes to combat sports.

Three months removed from his stellar five-round performance against Adriano Moraes to retain the flyweight world title at ONE Fight Night 10 in May, Johnson has seemingly found his next opponent in bodybuilder and popular podcaster Bradley Martyn.

Martyn, who stands 6’3” tall and weighs upwards of 250 pounds, has drawn the ire of the MMA community after repeatedly suggesting that he could handle himself in a street fight with some of the biggest names in combat sports, including Demetrious Johnson.

With word getting back to ‘Mighty Mouse’ via mutual friend Brendan Schaub, Johnson was more than willing to step on the mat with Bradley Martyn and show the world that size is far from a deciding factor, especially when you are competing with one of the pound-for-pound greatest fighters of all time.

“Anything can happen. He can sit on top of me and break my ribs,” Johnson said during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “I mean, the biggest thing about the whole logistics is proving that just because you're big, doesn't mean you can beat somebody smaller. Especially, if I'm a trained athlete.”

Catch Johnson's comments from 2:07:30 onwards:

Clearly, Johnson’s desire to compete is still ever-present, but it remains to be seen if he will step back into the Circle or close the book on his nearly two-decade-long career. Following his critically-acclaimed trilogy with Adriano Moraes, ‘Mighty Mouse’ left the door open for a return, but the multi-time world champion admittedly has nothing left to prove and is looking forward to the days when he can just relax at home with his family.

Do you want to see Johnson return to the Circle for one more fight, or is it time for ‘Mighty Mouse’ to walk away while he’s still on top?

