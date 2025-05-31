Demetrious Johnson eager to spar Ilia Topuria, pokes fun at ‘El Matador’ for his Mickey Mouse comments during Joe Rogan Podcast

Ilia Topuria is one of the biggest names in MMA right now, with the Spaniard having conquered the UFC's 145-pound division in blistering fashion. He has now moved to lightweight where he will compete for the vacant title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.

Former UFC champion and all-time MMA legend, Demetrious Johnson, recently shared his thoughts on the Oliveira vs. Topuria clash during an appearance on Tim Welch's podcast, RedHawk Recap.

Johnson competed at flyweight for most of his career, while also having several fights at bantamweight. During the podcast episode, he expressed his interest in having a sparring session with 'El Matador'.

Topuria is one of the most devastating strikers in MMA right now, having become the first fighter to knock out Max Holloway when they fought at UFC 308. While talking to Welch, he broke down Topuria's style and how he would try to nullify his striking arsenal.

Johnson also poked fun at the 28-year-old for his comments about the former flyweight champion's moniker of 'Mighty Mouse'. During Topuria's appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience in April, he slammed Johnson's choice of nickname, which evidently irked the American slightly.

During his aforementioned appearance on Welch's podcast, Johnson said:

"What would [Topuria] do in the clinch? Because I know he's going to go body-body. [If] he goes body, I go elbow to the [head]. That's where I'm like, I want to see what [Topuria] would do. Hopefully I get a Mighty training with him and put his a** in the clinch myself. But you know, he doesn't want to talk to Mickey Mouse!"

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments on Ilia Topuria below (46:50):

UFC lightweights sent concerning message by Ilia Topuria's coach

Ilia Topuria holds six finishes in his eight UFC fights, with his previous two bouts resulting in brutal knockout wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, two of the best featherweights in MMA history.

Topuria has proved himself to hold showstopping power, but according to his performance coach, Jesus Gallo, fans having sent the best of him yet. Ahead of his 155-pound title fight against Charles Oliveira, Gallo was interviewed by Alvaro Colmenero, where he said:

"He's going to have the most punching power at lightweight. I have no doubt about it. I don't think there is anyone at that weight that has the power he has. So in respect of that, we're not losing anything... Ilia, I believe will be the most powerful fighter at 155 pounds. I don't have the slightest doubt."

Check out Ilia Topuria's coach discuss his power below:

Expand Tweet

