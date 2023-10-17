Demetrious Johnson embarrassed at Dillon Danis against Logan Paul: “This man danced around for f****** six rounds”

Demetrious Johnson was utterly ashamed of the so-called performance Dillon Danis put up in his exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul this past weekend.

Danis, a professional mixed martial artist, lost to Paul via disqualification after he tried to shoot for a takedown and lock in the social media influencer in a Guillotine choke.

Johnson, considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, uploaded a reaction video on his YouTube channel and he had no problems lambasting Danis for the embarrassment he caused.

The ONE flyweight MMA world champion said on his MightyGaming channel:

“Dillon Danis is not our savior. He’s not. Oh my goodness. Looks like another Paul brother beats another MMA guy. I don’t know if I’ll even put him in the category of us anymore boys. All of us MMA fighters, we go out on our shield. This man just danced around for f****** six rounds to collect a check.”

Influencer boxing has become one of the most polarizing attractions in combat sports, and the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, have routinely faced off against retired MMA fighters.

Danis, who built insurmountable hype for the showdown, looked lackadaisical in the matchup, and his grappling shenanigans only turned the contest into an absolute farce.

After Danis tried to send Paul to the canvas, all hell broke loose with Paul’s security and the show’s officials running into the ring.

As for Johnson, the MMA legend is steadily building his brand in the gaming space.

‘Mighty Mouse’ recently took on wrestling superstar Kenny Omega in a Street Fighter 6 battle but unfortunately lost to the former AEW and IWGP world champion.

He also won gold in the 2023 IBJJF Masters World Championship in August, three months after he retained his ONE flyweight MMA world title against rival Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10.