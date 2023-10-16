Demetrious Johnson sees Logan Paul beating Dillon Danis in an MMA fight: “Guys don’t be mad at me”

Demetrious Johnson is held in such high regard in martial arts that his observations sometimes turn into gospel within the MMA community.

So when he posited an idea regarding the polarizing figures Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, one would be hard-pressed to argue against him,

Johnson has been enjoying the downtime and he recently watched the boxing match, if it can be even called as such, between Paul and Danis this past weekend.

The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion wrote on X the rather outlandish idea that Paul could beat Danis in an MMA fight.

The American legend was aware of the nature of his statement, and he quickly put a disclaimer to his fans to go easy on him for what he posted.

Johnson wrote:

“Guys don’t be mad at me… I think @LoganPaul can beat @dillondanis in an MMA fight!”

Paul, who’s also been dabbling in the WWE, was awarded a win after Danis, a professional MMA fighter, shot for takedowns and even tried to lock in a submission hold during the match.

That sequence of events caused the fight to devolve into a melee with security and other officials storming the ring that proved as chaotic as the Royal Rumble.

As for Johnson, the 37-year-old went into another side quest a couple of weeks ago. Johnson settled the score with wrestling superstar Kenny Omega on Street Fighter 6. The series was streamed live on Crown’s Twitch channel with Omega picking up the win.

‘Mighty Mouse’ last fought inside the circle at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, when he retained his flyweight MMA throne against rival Adriano Moraes in Denver.

He’s since contemplated retiring from MMA, but that didn’t mean he was stopping any martial arts activity. Johnson has been focusing more on his Brazilian jiu-jitsu and captured a gold medal in the 2023 IBJJF Masters tournament in August.