Demetrious Johnson explains why he was contemplating hanging up his gloves for good

Demetrious Johnson closed out his rubber match versus Adriano Moraes in convincing fashion at ONE Championship's on-ground debut show on American soil, ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, on May 5.

The AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA athlete showed once again that he has the skill set and intelligence to still compete at the very highest level, blistering past his Brazilian foe with his strong clinch game and clinical striking to ensure he got his hand raised after an intense 25-minute war.

With two knockouts apiece and the 26-pound gold on the line, the trilogy showdown had all the attributes to be an instant classic. But Demetrious Johnson added an extra narrative in the build-up by suggesting that this could be his last ever fight – much to the surprise of the watching world.

In a pre-fight interview, Johnson said that win or lose, he would take some time to think about his next step, to call it a day on his illustrious career or continue lacing up the 4-ounce gloves inside the ONE Circle.

During his post-fight press conference, ‘Mighty Mouse’ spoke about his decision and what has prompted this difficult conversation that he plans on having with his wife:

“I like to listen to my feelings and try to understand why I’m having nightmares about what I’m gonna do after fighting, when I don’t have an opportunity to train for [anything]. So that’s where all these feelings harbor from.”

He added:

“When I was like 'This might be my last fight’ and I take a step back as an athlete and look at what I'm gonna do after fighting, because I can keep on fighting. I mean that’s true, but it takes a lot of energy away from other projects that can take care of me after I’m done fighting. So that’s where it comes from guys.”

Watch the full post-fight press conference below:

North American fans can rewatch Demetrious Johnson versus Adriano Moraes III and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via the free replay on Prime Video.

