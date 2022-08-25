“I’m having a good time” - Demetrious Johnson explains his mindset heading into rematch with Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson has explained how he’s been able to maintain a winning mindset ahead of clash with Adriano Moraes.

The loss that ‘Mighty Mouse’ faced on that fateful night in April 2021 could've destroyed any man’s confidence. But turning a negative into a positive, Johnson worked twice as hard to develop new skills and continue growing.

In a promotional pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, the Washington native explained how he maintains a healthy mindset before fights:

“My mindset is just go out there and compete. I’m doing everything possible to go out there to be successful, just putting hours in the gym, putting hours on the mat, hours in the kitchen with the diet, hours in the bed, some of that to do with the wife, you gotta keep that doing good to keep mentally healthy.”

Speaking from experience, Johnson went on to explain that the key to his success is to enjoy the sport and the camaraderie that comes with it.

“I’m ready to go out there and fight, I’m having a good time man. It’s always to go on a fight with a smile on your face. It keeps you mentally healthy, it keeps [you] enjoying the sport, it keeps you enjoying just your career. I’m fighting because I enjoy and I love it, and it gives me the life that I can buy for my family. It’s gonna be tough, there’s no doubt about that, but what I do is to expect myself to come out victorious in this fight.”

Demetrious Johnson wants to put on a show and put Adriano Moraes away for good

While Demetrious Johnson experienced the bitter taste of defeat last year, he recently found success in his latest bout with Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon this past March.

After a much-needed boost of confidence inside the circle, the second-round victory over Rodtang may have propelled Johnson to work that much harder for his rematch with Moraes.

In the same interview with ONE, 'Mighty Mouse' said:

“I’m riding into this fight with my high horse, so I’m gonna go out there and put Adriano away and come home with a new belt.”

As ONE on Prime Video I approaches, fans could see a new and wiser Demetrious Johnson. Moraes hasn’t been in a full five-round fight in a long time, so Johnson may exploit those weaknesses and take this fight deep into the championship rounds.

