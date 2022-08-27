"Your greatest gift is your knees, bro" - Watch Henry Cejudo FaceTime with Demetrious Johnson after latter's stunning KO of Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson claimed the ONE Championship flyweight world title this past weekend with a vicious flying knee. 'Mighty Mouse' was able to win the belt on his second attempt, after initially losing to Adriano Moraes back in April 2021.

Johnson was ecstatic following his victory over Moraes and was seen on FaceTime with fellow flyweight legend Henry Cejudo. 'Mighty Mouse' showed gratitude for the few weeks that he spent training with 'Triple C' in preparation for this fight:

"I'm very appreciative for allowing me to come out and get to work with you, even though it's a week... two weeks, just to bounce things off and vibe out."

Cejudo then responded by highlighting what he feels is Johnson's greatest weapon:

"Remember what I told you? I said that's your greatest gift. Your greatest gift is your knees, bro."

Watch the full interaction below:

Demetrious is coming back to PHX to train with me in November. MIGHTY MOUSE IS F'N BACK! x I'm honored to get a FaceTime from the champ @MightyMouse . I tried to warn you all: He's STILL getting better at 36 years old.Demetrious is coming back to PHX to train with me in November. MIGHTY MOUSE IS F'N BACK! I'm honored to get a FaceTime from the champ @MightyMouse. I tried to warn you all: He's STILL getting better at 36 years old. Demetrious is coming back to PHX to train with me in November. MIGHTY MOUSE IS F'N BACK! 🐭🐐x🐐 https://t.co/fe0DhR0f0h

'Triple C' knows exactly how dangerous Demetrious Johnson's knees are, with Cejudo being TKO'd by 'Mighty Mouse' at UFC 197 via knees to the body. However, the pair seem to have put their fighting history behind them and prefer to be on the same side.

Demetrious Johnson plans on getting much better than he is already

Demetrious Johnson claimed yet another world title with his victory over Adriano Moraes this weekend, and the flyweight legend is not done yet. Having now won 14 title fights in total, most fans would assume that 'Mighty Mouse' is near the end of his career.

However, the champion believes that with the help of his team, he has the ability to improve further:

"I truly believe that I'm still getting better at 36. It's because the team I surround myself with... I still plan on getting better."

See the post below:

The thought of Demetrious Johnson getting better is a frightening one for all flyweights. A man who has reached the mountain top over and over again still believes he has a ways to go.

The insatiable appetite for improvement that Johnson seems to have is certainly a contributing factor to his success. The champion still seems hungry, and many more world title fights could be on the horizon for 'Mighty Mouse'.

