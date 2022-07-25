Demetrious Johnson fans the flames in Angela Lee-Danielle Kelly rivalry

ONE flyweight icon Demetrious Johnson took the opportunity to fan the flames of a burning rivalry this past week.

Angela Lee and Danielle Kelly appear to be on a collision course of some sort after Kelly’s passive aggressive verbal jab at the ONE women’s atomweight world champion during ONE Championship and Amazon Prime's press conference last week.

During Kelly’s time to speak, she was asked by a member of the media if she was still interested in a grappling showdown with Lee, as had been rumored previously. The grappling superstar responded by saying:

“I’m a jiu-jitsu person so I’ve been focusing on legit grapplers. But if they want to give me that match, I’ll take it in a heartbeat."

The words “legit grapplers” got the attention of everyone on the panel and everyone watching at home. Clearly a jab at the MMA star, one of Lee’s fellow panelists, Demetrious Johnson, decided to add fuel to the fire while sitting next to ‘Unstoppable’, as seen in a video clip uploaded on the ONE Championship Instagram.

Johnson turned to Lee and said, “She said she’s the legit grappler.” Lee responded with a smile on her face, “I heard.”

Demetrious Johnson has something to prove against Adriano Moraes at ONE 161

Appearing on the panel with his ONE 161 opponent, Demetrious Johnson hyped up his highly-anticipated rematch versus Adriano Moraes. Following his knockout loss in their first meeting at ONE on TNT 1 in April 2021, Johnson feels that he has something to prove going into the rematch.

While ‘Mighty Mouse’ is secure that his legacy thus far will stand the test of time, Johnson is intent on proving to himself that he can beat the Brazilian inside the circle.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Johnson said:

“I mean, at the end of the day, I have nothing to lose. I’ve just lost, damn it. We’ve both proven so much in the sport of mixed martial arts. For me, my challenge is I haven’t beat him yet, so I have a challenge in front of me. I have to go prove I can beat this man.”

Expecting nothing but the best from Adriano Moraes when the two square off for the second time, Demetrious Johnson says that he is going to walk to the circle, meet ‘Mikinho’ in the center and just see what happens.

“It’s another tough [fight]. He’s a great athlete. He always comes prepared. He’s always in great condition. And then on that day, I’m just going to go out there and fight and see [what happens].”

