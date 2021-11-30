ONE Championship: Bibiano Fernandes sees Demetrious Johnson's advantage over Rodtang Jitmuangon

Demetrious Johnson is set to take part in a very unique mixed-rules matchup at ONE Championship in early 2022. Bibiano Fernandes is intrigued by this new setup and gives his take on why 'Mighty Mouse' has a distinct advantage over legendary Muay Thai fighter Rodtang Jitmuangon.

The mixed-rules bout will have four rounds, alternating between the rules of MMA and Muay Thai. Demetrious Johnson is known as an all-around fighter who has a chance to showcase his versatility in another fight discipline.

Bibiano Fernandes has trained with Demetrious Johnson in the past and he feels that the former UFC champion carries the advantage over his mixed-rules opponent.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, 'The Flash' said:

"I don’t want to say easy but this fight can go to DJ. If he understands and if he plays the game smart. It’s a good fight for him because he can punch it out there but if he can move a little bit and strike the guy, I think second round, I think he would be fine."

The 41-year-old fighter believes that Demetrious Johnson training in MMA will be a huge edge against a fighter who is used to fighting standing up. He added:

"He fights Muay Thai and if you have wrestling and jiujitsu, DJ can take the back and finish the guy. He doesn’t know how to do defense, he doesn’t know how to defend a choke, he doesn’t know how to defend an armlock, he doesn’t know how to defend a foot lock. If you fight with a small glove, it’s an easy fight for DJ in my understanding."

Watch the full interview with Bibiano Fernandes below:

Bibiano Fernandes gives Demetrious Johnson suggestions on surviving Muay Thai rounds against Rodtang

Demetrious Johnson will be going up against one of the most feared Muay Thai fighters in history. While waiting for the rules to shift to MMA, Bibiano Fernandes forecasts how 'The Mighty Mouse' will hold his ground in Muay Thai rules. He said:

"Put your hands up and move a little bit. Play with your hips, it’s three minutes, that’s it. Three minutes is nothing. I train for five minutes, 25 minutes, it’s nothing. Three minutes to go there just do your job, get out of there and you’re good. In my opinion, because I like transitions, we’re going to take the guy down, he makes a mistake I take his back when he makes a mistake I take his arm when he makes another mistake I choke him. I fight with transition, I wait for the guy to give me what I want and take it from there."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by C. Naik