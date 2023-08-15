Demetrious Johnson feels ‘exciting times’ in store for ONE Championship’s US cards in 2024

At ONE Fight Night 10, ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson got the opportunity to make history once again.

Facing Adriano Moraes in the first trilogy of his career, ‘Mighty Mouse’ closed out the chapter with a decisive win over his Brazilian rival. For such a monumental fight for the division, promotion, and the two men involved, the stage it took place on also needed to fit the big occasion.

On May 5, ONE Championship hosted its first-ever event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. Excited to return to the U.S. and have his family come and support him, Johnson felt pride in bringing ONE to all the American fans that had never experienced a show similar to ONE Fight Night 10.

With the night a huge success, ONE Championship confirmed its plans for the future, including four targeted events on U.S. soil next year. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Demetrious Johnson revealed his own anticipation for ONE’s continued expansion into North America.

'Mighty Mouse' said:

“Now that ONE Championship’s coming back to the U.S. for four events in 2024, it’s exciting times.”

Watch the full interview below:

Last time out was a special night for ‘Mighty Mouse’ as he celebrated his victory inside the circle with his family for what could be the last time we see him compete in MMA.

ONE Championship’s next big event, ONE Fight Night 14, will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video on September 29 for active subscribers from North America.