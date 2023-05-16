Demetrious Johnson feels fight simulation during training really ‘paid off’ in Adriano Moraes trilogy 

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson put in another sublime MMA performance on the grandest stage of them all.

‘Mighty Mouse’ delivered another vintage performance to successfully defend his flyweight world championship against Adriano Moraes in the main event inside the sold-out 1stBank Center, further proving a point why he is one of the greatest to ever do it.

After their first two fights in ONE Championship ended in highlight-reel fashion, their third meeting was by far the most dominant of the three for Johnson, as he walked off with a dominant unanimous decision.

It only speaks to his legendary career and resume that fans have become accustomed to seeing Johnson shutting down his opponents and staying one step ahead at all times.

Reflecting on the fight in an interview with MMA Junkie, Johnson revealed that one particular aspect of his training was crucial to his performance inside the circle.

Having attempted to simulate the fight several times in his camp in a safe manner, he felt right at home after the opening stages and it helped him close out his trilogy performance on a high.

He said:

“We wanted to simulate the fight as much as possible without getting injured. And once we did that, I think we did it like four times, four to five times, right when we got into the fight, it felt totally fine. And I was like a little [nervous], but my coach was like ‘Just breathe and relax’. We kind of simulated all that in training and it paid off that night.”

Watch the full interview below:

Fans in North America who are eager to rewatch Demetrious Johnson’s title-winning performance at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 can do so via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

