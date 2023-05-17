Demetrious Johnson fulfilled with Adriano Moraes win after struggling against bigger guys in the past

Demetrious Johnson was happy with his performance after struggling against bigger opponents throughout his career.

Standing 5’3” tall, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is one of the smallest fighters on any roster he’s part of. Despite the height discrepancy, Johnson has proved himself to be one of the best mixed martial artists in the world time and time again. He did exactly that at ONE Fight Night 10, scoring a unanimous decision victory over division rival Adriano Moraes, closing out their historic trilogy.

It was an especially difficult series for Demetrious Johnson considering Adriano Moraes’ significant height advantage. Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, ‘Mighty Mouse’ spoke about his ability to effectively compete with larger opponents:

“So for me, it’s gonna feel good but I love that I got to fight him because he’s probably the biggest guy that I’ve ever fought and in the past. I’ve always struggled with guys who are bigger than me like Dominick [Cruz], Tim Eliott, Miguel Torres. But now I feel like I’ve added that piece of my game on how to close that distance on guys who have a reach advantage.”

Watch the full interview below:

Earning his sixth career win inside the circle, Demetrious Johnson is still weighing his options for the future. It’s possible that ONE Fight Night 10 could have been his final stand. If not, Johnson will likely turn his attention toward a meeting with No. 2 ranked flyweight contender Kairat Akhmetov. ‘The Kazakh’ scored his sixth straight in the ‘Mile High City’, paving the way for a ONE world title opportunity.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

