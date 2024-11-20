Demetrious Johnson gets brutally honest about Tom Aspinall's chances against Jon Jones in potential fight: "He's still getting better"

Demetrious Johnson shared his thoughts about Tom Aspinall's prospects of defeating Jon Jones in a potential fight. Johnson leaned toward Aspinall, emphasizing his youth in comparison to Jones, and believes the Brit can defeat the reigning champion.

Despite repeated calls for a title unification bout, Jones dismissed Aspinall and went on to face Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Following Jones' remarks on retirement or taking on UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in a superfight, many MMA fans were left feeling frustrated. However, according to recent developments, Aspinall is next in line to challenge Jones for the undisputed title.

In a recent video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Johnson discussed Aspinall's potential matchup with Jones. 'Mighty Mouse' was confident that the interim champion had what it took to defeat Jones. Bjpenn.com reported Johnson's remarks, where he said:

Trending

''I think Tom Aspinall has the speed, the athleticism, and the power to give Jon Jones problems. Tom Aspinall is still young and he’s still getting better, but I think this version of Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is very — Tom Aspinall can beat him. I feel comfortable saying that just because you have somebody who’s gonna take the fight to Jon Jones and not be scared. Now, can Tom Aspinall run into one of those elbows and a spinning back s*** and a flying knee? One thousand percent.”

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below:

As for Aspinall, in a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, he issued a strong warning to Jones, noting the latter's strategy of analyzing his opponent's fight tapes.

''One of Jon Jones' biggest advantages that he has over everybody and he says this on multiple interviews for multiple years is that he's a tape studier, as am I a massive tape studier...he has no chance of doing that with me...or sure I am a massive, massive question mark for him.''

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (23:38):

Chael Sonnen discusses Tom Aspinall's comment on Jon Jones' strategy

According to Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones is hesitant to confront him due to the scarcity of his fight tapes due to his rapid knockout finishes. In response, Chael Sonnen dismissed Aspinall's remarks during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, stating:

''I don't like that because one thing about Jones, he's tough. The people don't credit Jon for that. They credit him for being dynamic and good and versatile. Jon is tough...Maybe Tom is all those things that Michael Bisping said he is, I just haven't seen it. Tom's only left the first round in the UFC one time...but I don't love that. I like a guy that can go 18, 20, 23 minutes pretty hard."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback