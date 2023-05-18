Demetrious Johnson grateful for ‘absolutely amazing’ chance to compete in the US

Prior to the sold-out ONE Fight Night 10 event in Colorado a couple of weeks ago, it had been years since reigning ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson had been able to compete on U.S. soil.

The last time he fought in the United States was back when he was with the UFC, a controversial split decision loss to his friend Henry Cejudo. But when ONE Championship announced it was making its highly anticipated U.S. on-ground debut, Johnson was absolutely elated.

And in the main event at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, at the 1stBank Center in Denver on May 5, Johnson was finally back in America, and he couldn’t have been happier.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Johnson talked about how ecstatic he was about being able to compete in the United States and in front of all the American fans once again.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“Oh yeah, it felt absolutely, the amount of people who came out to see me, potentially for one of my last events, was amazing. My wife, kids, in-laws got to see it, all the fans.”

Catch the full interview below:

He had so much fun, in fact, that Johnson has temporarily put a halt on all the retirement talks and has expressed interest in definitely coming back.

Meanwhile, if you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

