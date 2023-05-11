Demetrious Johnson says Adriano Moraes changed his game plan for third fight

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion and overall mixed martial arts legend ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson put in a brilliant performance in his trilogy fight against former flyweight king ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes of Brazil last week.

The two locked horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10, which took place live at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on May 5.

But while many fans expected Johnson to put together another spectacular finish, instead, the 36-year-old veteran dominated Moraes en route to a unanimous decision across five rounds of action.

One major factor in the lack of a finish in this third, and perhaps, final fight between the two legendary flyweights was the stark change in game plan. Johnson believes Moraes made a crucial adjustment for this fight, which produced a more controlled pace.

In the official ONE Fight Night 10 post-event press conference, Johnson detailed his observations and told the media what he thinks Moraes was trying to do.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“The last time, the second time we fought I was able to break his body down, get him clinching and caught him with the right hand and landed the knee. This time he was more not as jumpy and he was trying to walk me into a flying knee and his elbows.”

Catch the full presser below:

Moraes enjoyed a height and reach advantage over Johnson in their first two fights. But the Brazilian failed to take advantage of it in the trilogy match. Johnson closed the distance and locked Moraes’ up in the clinch every chance he got.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch Johnson dominate Moraes and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

