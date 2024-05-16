Demetrious Johnson hints at retirement: "What else is there for me to do in MMA?"

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson is at that point in his career where the ever-looming shadow of retirement hangs heavily over his head. During an interview he had with MMA great Chael Sonnen on his YouTube channel 'Mighty', Johnson opened up about potentially retiring from the sport soon:

"I think when it comes to MMA like, I was just taking a nap today and I was thinking. 15 world titles, I defended an MMA belt 12 times, four amateur belts. What else is there for me to do in MMA?... Eventually, it might come to an end. It might come to an end this year."

Watch the full video below:

Crafting a pro career where he won 25 out of his 30 bouts while claiming multiple world titles along the way, 'Mighty Mouse' could retire now and no one would question his spot on the Mount Rushmore of MMA greats.

Add in the fact that Father Time is creeping up on him as he is now 37, Demetrious Johnson's seemingly impending retirement from MMA makes that much more sense.

Chatri Sityodtong addresses Demetrious Johnson's future

In line with the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA's above comments, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently spoke with Sportskeeda MMA about Johnson's future:

"He really wants to, and we're giving him the space, he really wants to cement his legacy as the greatest martial artist of all time. And obviously, he and I had a talk, maybe six months ago, that he really wants to try and win some world titles in the gi in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and we're not going to force him to fight if he doesn't want to."

Should Johnson decide to call it quits, he will have posted a 5-1 record under the world's largest martial arts promotion.