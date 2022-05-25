"Finally, a hobby that's safe" - Demetrious Johnson hones his golf game

Demetrious Johnson, known to MMA fans around the world as ‘Mighty Mouse’, has been spending time on the links since his big win over Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X in March.

In a recent Instagram story posted by Johnson while he was out golfing, the MMA legend said:

"Finally, a hobby that's safe."

Golf may be a safer sport, but it’s hard to imagine Johnson doing anything other than fighting for a living. As one of the most decorated combat sports athletes in the history of the sport, Johnson has earned time to kick back and relax with his family.

Aside from hitting the golf course, Johnson also recently celebrated 10 years with his wife Destiny Johnson.

Commemorating the occasion, Johnson wrote on Instagram:

“Happy 10 Years @mightywife to many more laughter/smiles/crazy a** kids & memories [love heart]"

Having won four of his five bouts since debuting for ONE Championship in 2019, fans are clamoring for the former UFC flyweight champion’s return to the circle as soon as possible.

While ‘Mighty Mouse’ has expressed a desire to return during the summer, no official timetable has been established.

Demetrious Johnson discusses his big win over Rodtang at ONE X

The last time we saw Demetrious Johnson in the ONE circle, it was in a hybrid-rules bout against Muay Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X.

Under Muay Thai rules, Rodtang was aggressive in the first round, looking for an early knockout. Johnson survived the onslaught and made it to round two, which was contested under MMA rules. 2:13 into the second frame, Johnson took Rodtang to the ground and rendered him unconscious via rear-naked choke.

After the bout, Demetrious Johnson spoke with Sports Illustrated about arguably the biggest win of his ONE Championship career.

“Me and my team, we know what we signed up for. My team at AMC got me well prepared for the battle with Rodtang. He is great, so I knew I needed to bring my best. It always feels good to win, We put so much time and effort into training camp to be able to compete with his striking. The goal was to just be mindful of distance, control and not take a bad shot. And when it came to the MMA round, it was time to be very aggressive with the submission attack.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard