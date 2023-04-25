Demetrious Johnson inadvertently starts anime GOAT debate

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson sparked debate amongst anime fans online by naming his #1 pick for the greatest anime of all time.

The American legend has never shied away from talking about manga or anime in interviews. He’s very knowledgeable about the culture and the impact they’ve made cross-culturally, especially in the United States.

Taking into account its relevance in pop culture plus his own personal experiences, ‘Mighty Mouse’ ranked a specific anime that he believes is superior to all others.

Inadvertently, he sparked a lot of debate amongst fans on Instagram when he said:

“I got into anime by watching Dragon Ball Z. I think that’s the gateway to anime. I’ll put Dragon Ball Z, the whole franchise, in its own category, as like, the GOAT of anime.”

Johnson’s words have struck a chord with some of the fans, who have taken to the comment section beneath ONE Championship’s post: “The GOAT of MMA ranks the GOAT of anime ahead of his ONE Flyweight World Title defense against Adriano Moraes.”

Check out what they had to say below:

michael_hillebrand:

One Piece is the real 🐐

ryansummerfield:

Naruto 🐐

narottam.bibhar:

"That is a fact, as i was watching dragon ball z as a kid it was not more than a cartoon show but later as i grew up i realized it is an anime and i started watching other anime and now it's only anime."

mehdizatout:

"The goat 🐐 know what is the best Amine in this world ❤️‍🔥☝🏼"

joshcervantes:

"Berserk 1997 is the real 🐐. Rurouni Kenshin has the best villain, also"

badass_branden_bishop:

"AOT kills DBZ all day."

Don’t miss Demetrious Johnson channeling his inner Vegeta to demolish long-time foe Adriano Moraes on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

The headlining match at ONE Fight Night 10 will be the third bout between Johnson and Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title. Their head-to-head stands at a 1-1 stalemate with both fighters taking iconic knockout wins over each other.

The event is set for May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be available to stream live and for free on Amazon Prime Video for North American subscribers.

