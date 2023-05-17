Demetrious Johnson indebted for ‘support’ and ‘love’ from close friends and family: “It’s cool”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson received the honor of bringing ONE Championship to the United States for the very first time.

Headlining the organization’s on-ground debut in the US, the multiple-time MMA world champion left the circle with a statement win, defending his flyweight world championship against Adriano Moraes in their trilogy fight.

Not only were the fans in Broomfield, Colorado, treated to a whole new experience with some spectacular performances throughout the night, some of the biggest names on the roster got their chance to compete in front of a new audience too.

‘Mighty Mouse’ is no stranger to fighting in front of American crowds but this night was different even for him.

After his successful outing, which marked his first title defense under the ONE spotlight, Demetrious Johnson spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour about what made this occasion truly a special night for him.

He said:

“Man, at the end of the day, I felt great just to have family there. My wife, the kids, in-laws, and all my friends, that was probably the most amazing part about the whole weekend.

“You know, I’ve been saying this the whole lead up is that a lot of my friends, minus several, they don’t watch mixed martial arts, they don’t even fight, they don’t even train, and for them to come all together for me shows you how much they got love for me, it’s cool to bring everybody in together.”

Watch the full interview below:

Fans in North America can rewatch Demetrious Johnson’s successful world title defense versus Adriano Moraes and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

